Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Price

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 2.4 %

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

NYSE:KOF opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $76.74 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.7811 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 14th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.4% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.