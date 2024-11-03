Barclays Cuts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $12.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Get Dana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dana

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -363.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dana stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Dana worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.