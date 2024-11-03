Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Volume Hits $29.50 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $665.54 million and approximately $29.50 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.35 or 0.00006408 BTC on major exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,871.61 or 0.99895069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012262 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006374 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00051753 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,869,731 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,854,635.1617848 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.55350064 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 485 active market(s) with $22,660,717.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

