Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AXTA. Mizuho upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of AXTA opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 422,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 169,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 209,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

