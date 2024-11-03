Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) is First National Bank Sioux Falls’ 10th Largest Position

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 32,551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,230 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 996.5% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 251,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 228,610 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,869,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,826,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 617,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,267. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $74.83 and a 12-month high of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.78.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.