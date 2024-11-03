Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE opened at $63.87 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.20.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

