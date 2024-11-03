Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Court Ruling in FDA Litigation

DUBLIN, Ireland – In a recent turn of events, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc revealed a favorable decision by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2024

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

