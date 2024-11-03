AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Prosperitas Financial LLC

Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 498.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $156.25 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.32 and a 52 week high of $197.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.87. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $7,189,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,786,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,492,393.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $7,189,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,786,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,492,393.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,441,036.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

