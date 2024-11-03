Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Lowered by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 70.0% in the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,079 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 41,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $286.57 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $294.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

