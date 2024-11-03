Audius 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15.72 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $143.55 million and $15.72 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,271,929,320 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

