Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.14 and traded as high as $22.00. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 1,248 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 million, a P/E ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

