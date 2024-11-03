Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Stake Reduced by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Atlas Energy Solutions comprises approximately 1.4% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 130,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 47.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,182,850.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,182,850.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,515.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,540,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,412,982.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,159 shares of company stock worth $650,776 and have sold 45,713 shares worth $939,317. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

