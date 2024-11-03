Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.07 and traded as low as $16.31. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 149,906 shares.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.