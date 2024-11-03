ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Susquehanna

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ATI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Get ATI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATI

ATI Stock Performance

ATI opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16. ATI has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). ATI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $1,540,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 511,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,510,003.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of ATI by 557.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.