Astar (ASTR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $373.87 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Astar has a market cap of $373.87 million and $19.58 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Astar has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,271,108,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,393,374,955 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

