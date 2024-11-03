ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

ASE Technology Price Performance

NYSE:ASX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.88. 6,866,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,104. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ASX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About ASE Technology

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.