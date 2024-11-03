Arweave Market Cap Reaches $912.81 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Arweave has a market cap of $912.81 million and approximately $34.95 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $13.90 or 0.00020300 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,492.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.30 or 0.00498295 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00069143 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000133 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
