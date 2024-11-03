Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.480-2.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.48-2.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

NYSE:ARW traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.03. 675,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,028. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.18. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

