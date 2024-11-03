Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

ARW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 794.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

