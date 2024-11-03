Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q4 guidance to $2.48-2.68 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.480-2.680 EPS.

NYSE ARW opened at $121.03 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

