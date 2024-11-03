Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $573.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $428.48 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $571.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

