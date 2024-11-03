Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,796,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,067,000 after acquiring an additional 270,773 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,529,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,981,000 after purchasing an additional 82,090 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,138,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 905,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance
Shares of HYD stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.