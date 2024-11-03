Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $738,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after buying an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.24 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

