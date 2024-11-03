Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.9% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $818.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $777.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $561.65 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $911.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $866.16.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.