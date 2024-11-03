Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,075 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 68.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.3 %

KMI opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

