Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $518.40 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.99.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.00.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

