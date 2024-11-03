Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases Shares of 1,000 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,212,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,767,000 after purchasing an additional 717,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,043,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,458,000 after buying an additional 207,744 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,405,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after acquiring an additional 34,286 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after acquiring an additional 77,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,516.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKWD opened at $43.70 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

