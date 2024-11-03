Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 500 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,378,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after buying an additional 985,421 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,196,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,738,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,548,000 after buying an additional 256,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Nutanix by 387.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley raised Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.29, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.49. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

