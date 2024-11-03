Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $6.27 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,562,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $235.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

