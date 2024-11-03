Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cintas by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $205.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.75 and its 200 day moving average is $191.84. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $215.37.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

