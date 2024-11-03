Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $23.43 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.9% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $905.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,510 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $877.31 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $552.01 and a one year high of $923.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $892.20 and its 200 day moving average is $844.92. The stock has a market cap of $388.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

