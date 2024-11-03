Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26,088.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 322,192 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,888,000 after acquiring an additional 241,618 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after acquiring an additional 180,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2,334.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 121,928 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $263.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.88 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.59 and its 200 day moving average is $247.41.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

View Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.