ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and traded as low as $16.58. ARC Resources shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 20,674 shares.

ARC Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $842.85 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 22.19%. Equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

About ARC Resources

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.1251 dividend. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.