On October 29, 2024, APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: APXIU) received a notice from the Staff at The Nasdaq Stock Market, stating that the Compliance Plan presented by the company was not accepted. This notice followed a prior written communication on September 4, 2024, from Nasdaq, which highlighted that the company was no longer compliant with the Nasdaq Global Market’s continued listing criteria as the aggregate market value of its outstanding warrants fell below $1 million.

The Compliance Plan was designed to address this non-compliance and regain adherence to Listing Rule 5452(b)(C) of Nasdaq, which necessitates maintaining an aggregate market value of outstanding warrants at or above $1 million. However, the Staff determined that the evidence provided by the company was insufficient to demonstrate the plan’s feasibility by the deadline of December 6, 2024. This failure led to the initiation of procedures by the Staff to delist the company’s warrants and units from Nasdaq due to non-compliance.

Unless APx Acquisition Corp. I requests a hearing by November 5, 2024, to appeal this decision, its warrants and units will be suspended, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to remove the warrants and units from listing and registration on Nasdaq. The company has indicated that it does not intend to request a hearing, stressing that the delisting of warrants and units will not impact the trading of its Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market, excluding those contained within the units.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, as detailed in the company’s SEC filings. APx Acquisition Corp. I underlines its commitment to updates in compliance with regulatory requirements and pledges to abide by the law, as mandated.

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

