Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.6-19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.14 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.300 EPS.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

