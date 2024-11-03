Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.6 billion-$19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.2 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.30 EPS.
NYSE:APTV opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
