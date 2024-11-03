Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.6 billion-$19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.2 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.30 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

