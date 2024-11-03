Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $17.93 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00033771 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010321 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

