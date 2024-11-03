Ankr Price Tops $0.0228 on Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $227.98 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,412.85 or 1.00010702 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012413 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006318 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000733 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00054758 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0240354 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $9,863,403.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

