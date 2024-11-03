Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 3,113 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $448,863.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,223.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Plexus Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.84. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.18 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 204.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 106,103 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plexus by 8.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Plexus by 28.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 384,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

