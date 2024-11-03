Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 185.7% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 57,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 51.5% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,903. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.05 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.81 and its 200-day moving average is $240.91. The firm has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.14%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.