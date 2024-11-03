Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Ares Management comprises about 2.3% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $27,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 717.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE ARES traded down $5.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $171.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.45.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 193.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ares Management from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $6,719,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,102,893.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $6,719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,102,893.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 27,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,958,145.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,828 shares in the company, valued at $32,459,354.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 622,640 shares of company stock worth $91,378,848. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

