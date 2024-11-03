Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $743,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.53. 700,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,753. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.46 and a 1-year high of $131.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average of $122.65.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

