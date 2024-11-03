Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,560,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,929,000 after acquiring an additional 456,168 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 62.5% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 67,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. 46,894,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,200,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

