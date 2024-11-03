Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,894,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,484,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.62%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

