AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

AME has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $178.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.92. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $141.26 and a 52 week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 7.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 1.6% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in AMETEK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 2.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

