Americana Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 244,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DFS opened at $151.30 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $157.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.81.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

