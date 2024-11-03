Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,054.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $39,774.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $7,003,263.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USAC opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 396.23%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

