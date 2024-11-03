AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $487,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.77. The stock has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $428.48 and a 1 year high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

