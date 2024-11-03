Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $217.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $215.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.51.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $171.29 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $126.93 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.01. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,807.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,244 shares of company stock valued at $37,776,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

