Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.56.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $172.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $128.11 and a 12-month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,244 shares of company stock valued at $37,776,954 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 124,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 89,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 43,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

